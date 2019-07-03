Clear

Chicken Alfredo

Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Chicken Alfredo

Ingredients-

2 cups of protein noodles

5-6 oz of chicken breast

1/4 cup of brocolli

1/4 cup of Alfredo sauce

Salt pepper, garlic salt, olive oil. Italian seasoning , parsley

Direction

season chicken with salt pepper and Italian seasoning

cook until done, followed by shredding into thin slices

season broccoli with garlic salt and olive oil and bake for 12-15 minutes at 400 degrees

one done add noodles, chicken, broccoli and top with Alfred sauce with parsley as garnish

