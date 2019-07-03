Chicken Alfredo
Ingredients-
2 cups of protein noodles
5-6 oz of chicken breast
1/4 cup of brocolli
1/4 cup of Alfredo sauce
Salt pepper, garlic salt, olive oil. Italian seasoning , parsley
Direction
season chicken with salt pepper and Italian seasoning
cook until done, followed by shredding into thin slices
season broccoli with garlic salt and olive oil and bake for 12-15 minutes at 400 degrees
one done add noodles, chicken, broccoli and top with Alfred sauce with parsley as garnish
Related Content
Scroll for more content...