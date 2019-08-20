Chicken Thighs & Roasted Sweet Potatoes with mix Greens
1lb chicken thighs
1 cup of roasted potatoes sweet potaoes
1 Cup of greens with white beans
preheat oven to 400 degrees
seasoned Chicken things with olive oil and cajun seasoning
season sweet potatoes with paprika & Garlic salt
place chopped greens in a pan with beans and cook on stovetop low for 15 minutes
cook chicken things in oven with foil for 45 minutes
baked sweet potatoes for 30 minutes
combine all ingredients tighter and enjoy
