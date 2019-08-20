Clear

Chicken Thighs & Roasted Sweet Potatoes with mix Greens

Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Chicken Thighs & Roasted Sweet Potatoes with mix Greens

1lb chicken thighs

1 cup of roasted potatoes sweet potaoes

1 Cup of greens with white beans

preheat oven to 400 degrees

seasoned Chicken things with olive oil and cajun seasoning

season sweet potatoes with paprika & Garlic salt

place chopped greens in a pan with beans and cook on stovetop low for 15 minutes

cook chicken things in oven with foil for 45 minutes

baked sweet potatoes for 30 minutes

combine all ingredients tighter and enjoy

A Heat Advisory is set to kick in on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon. We'll also have better chances of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through.
