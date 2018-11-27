Clear

Chicken and Broccoli

Healthy Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 1:27 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ingredients

5-6 oz of chicken

2 cups of rice

2 cups of broccoli

Directions

preheat oven to 430 degrees

oil broccoli and chicken with salt and pepper.

cook chicken for 30-45 minutes and brocolli for 15 minutes

Cook rice snd combine all ingredients together

