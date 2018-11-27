Ingredients
5-6 oz of chicken
2 cups of rice
2 cups of broccoli
Directions
preheat oven to 430 degrees
oil broccoli and chicken with salt and pepper.
cook chicken for 30-45 minutes and brocolli for 15 minutes
Cook rice snd combine all ingredients together
Related Content
- Chicken and Broccoli
- Lean Kitchen Company's Honey Mustard Garlic Salmon with Mashed Broccoli
- Chicken Tostadas
- Enchilada Lady: Chicken Relleno
- Texas Roadhouse Roasted Chicken
- Healthy Chicken Nachos
- Chicken and Waffles
- A Spicy yet Simple Chicken Fiesta Soup
- Texas Road House Portobello Mushroom Chicken
Scroll for more content...