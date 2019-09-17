Chicken and Shrimp Fettuccine

Chicken/ shrimp fettuccine
2 cups of zucchini noodles
2 cups of shrimp
2 cups of shredded chicken
Tbsp Alfredo sauce
1/4 cup of broccoli
1/4 cup of chopped tomatoes
Olive oil , Italian seasoning , black pepper , salt
Directions -
Season noodles with Alfredo sauce and Italian seasoning
Cook broccoli in oven at 400 degrees for 12-15 min
Cook chicken and shrimp -
Add Italian seasoning and already sauce to both chicken and shrimp
Once done add all ingredients together and top with chopped tomatoes and broccoli