Chicken and Shrimp Fettuccine

Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Chicken/ shrimp fettuccine

2 cups of zucchini noodles

2 cups of shrimp

2 cups of shredded chicken

Tbsp Alfredo sauce

1/4 cup of broccoli

1/4 cup of chopped tomatoes

Olive oil , Italian seasoning , black pepper , salt

Directions -

Season noodles with Alfredo sauce and Italian seasoning

Cook broccoli in oven at 400 degrees for 12-15 min

Cook chicken and shrimp -

Add Italian seasoning and already sauce to both chicken and shrimp

Once done add all ingredients together and top with chopped tomatoes and broccoli

