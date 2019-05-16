Clear

Chocolate Berry Cubes

Recipes by Hy-Vee

Posted: May. 14, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Chocolate Berry Cubes

Red ice cube tray filled with melted chocolate and strawberries, blueberries and raspberries

6

Servings:

5min

Prep:

1hr15min

Total:

From Hy-Vee Seasons Magazine

Description

Use mixed berries and dark chocolate for a healthier after dinner dessert.

1 c. Hy-Vee Select 60% cacao chocolate chips

1 c. mixed berries, such as: raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, etc.

Wash berries thoroughly and dry with paper towels; set aside.

Microwave chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl, uncovered, on 50 percent power for 1 minute; stir. Microwave on 50 percent power for 2 to 3 minutes more, stirring every 30 seconds until chocolate is melted and smooth.

Fill ice cube trays 2/3-full of melted dark chocolate. Add mixed berries and press into the chocolate. Refrigerate for 1 hour before removing the chocolate cubes.

Hyvee Culinary Expert Tip:
To easily release ice cubes from tray, use a silicone ice cube tray. You can also use silicone molds to create decorative shapes for your chocolate candies.

100 Calories per serving

Total Fat: 6gSaturated Fat: 4.5g
Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 0mg
Total Carbohydrates: 13gDietary Fiber: 2g
Total Sugars: 8gAdded Sugars: 6g

Protein: 1g

Iron: 6%

Calcium: 2%

Vitamin D: 0%

Potassium: 4%

