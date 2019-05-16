Chocolate Berry Cubes
Primary Media
Red ice cube tray filled with melted chocolate and strawberries, blueberries and raspberries
Recipe Data
6
Servings:
5min
Prep:
1hr15min
Total:
Author
From Hy-Vee Seasons Magazine
Share Options
Description
Use mixed berries and dark chocolate for a healthier after dinner dessert.
Servings and Ingredients
Ingredients
Quantity
Ingredient
Add
1 c. Hy-Vee Select 60% cacao chocolate chips
1 c. mixed berries, such as: raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, etc.
Directions
Step1
Wash berries thoroughly and dry with paper towels; set aside.
Step2
Microwave chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl, uncovered, on 50 percent power for 1 minute; stir. Microwave on 50 percent power for 2 to 3 minutes more, stirring every 30 seconds until chocolate is melted and smooth.
Step3
Fill ice cube trays 2/3-full of melted dark chocolate. Add mixed berries and press into the chocolate. Refrigerate for 1 hour before removing the chocolate cubes.
Hyvee Culinary Expert Tip:
To easily release ice cubes from tray, use a silicone ice cube tray. You can also use silicone molds to create decorative shapes for your chocolate candies.
Hy-Vee Test Kitchen,
Nutrition facts
Servings
100 Calories per serving
1 chocolate cube
Amounts Per Serving
Total Fat: 6gSaturated Fat: 4.5g
Trans Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 0mg
Total Carbohydrates: 13gDietary Fiber: 2g
Total Sugars: 8gAdded Sugars: 6g
Protein: 1g
Iron: 6%
Calcium: 2%
Vitamin D: 0%
Potassium: 4%