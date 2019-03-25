CHOPPED HERB SAUCE
adapted from Hy-Vee Seasons 2016
Makes 4 servings
All you need:
2# steak, cooked
¼ c. fresh parsley
¼ c. fresh sage leaves
2 tbsp. fresh thyme
1 garlic clove
⅓ c. Hy-Vee Select extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. Hy-Vee kosher sea salt
½ tsp. crushed red pepper
All you do:
1.Finely chop parsley, sage, thyme, and garlic. In a small bowl, stir herbs with olive oil, sea salt, and crushed red pepper.
2.Serve sauce over steak.
