Clear

Chopped Herb Sauce

Recipes by Hy-Vee

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary


CHOPPED HERB SAUCE

adapted from Hy-Vee Seasons 2016

Makes 4 servings

All you need:

2# steak, cooked

¼ c. fresh parsley

¼ c. fresh sage leaves

2 tbsp. fresh thyme

1 garlic clove

⅓ c. Hy-Vee Select extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. Hy-Vee kosher sea salt

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

All you do:

1.Finely chop parsley, sage, thyme, and garlic. In a small bowl, stir herbs with olive oil, sea salt, and crushed red pepper.

2.Serve sauce over steak.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Tuesday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events