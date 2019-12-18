Clear
Christmas at the Chateau Screenings This Weekend

Christmas at the Chateau was filmed right here in St. Joseph and now the public will be able to see it on the big screen this weekend.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Christmas at the Chateau

Screenings held at Missouri Theater (717 Edmond Street)

December 21-23

2 Showings Each Day:

1:00 PM

6:00 PM

CLICK HERE for Ticket Information

