Church Basement Ladies: Rise Up O Men

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:33 AM

- Thursday, March 14
- 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $20
- Call (816) 279-1225
- saintjosephperformingarts.org

Weather will be cloudy, but quiet and dry throughout the day on Friday. A strong storm system will move through the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday morning through the early afternoon.
