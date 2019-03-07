Cinderella's Closet annual fashion show set for Saturday

Cinderella's Closet annual fashion show hosted by Junior Leagues of St. Joseph set for Saturday.
- Saturday, March 9
- 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- East Hills Shopping Center
- 3702 Frederick Avenue
