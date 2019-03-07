Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cinderella's Closet annual fashion show set for Saturday

Cinderella's Closet offers free prom dresses to high school girls.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:28 AM

Cinderella's Closet annual fashion show hosted by Junior Leagues of St. Joseph set for Saturday.

- Saturday, March 9
- 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- East Hills Shopping Center
- 3702 Frederick Avenue

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events