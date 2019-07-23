Cinnamon-Spiced Cherry Cobbler

adapted from Hy-Vee Monthly Ad

Serves 8

Quantity

Ingredient

Hy-Vee butter or nonstick cooking spray, for greasing baking dish

2 ½ tbsp. Hy-Vee granulated sugar

1 tbsp. Hy-Vee cornstarch

1 ½ tsp. fresh lemon juice

¾ tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon, divided

3 c. Cherries, pitted and halved

½ c. Hy-Vee quick-cooking oats, uncooked

⅓ c. Hy-Vee brown sugar, packed

¼ c. Hy-Vee all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. Hy-Vee ground nutmeg

2 tbsp. Hy-Vee salted butter, cold

Hy-Vee vanilla bean ice cream, for serving

Directions

1.Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 10-in. cast iron skillet; set aside.

2.Combine granulated sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice and ½ tsp. cinnamon in a medium bowl. Add cherries; toss to coat. Spread in prepared skillet; set aside.

3.Stir together oats, brown sugar, flour, remaining ¼ tsp. cinnamon and nutmeg. Add butter; combine to form crumb mixture. Sprinkle crumb mixture over cherries.

4.Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Serve warm with scoops of ice cream.