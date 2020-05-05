The MDC advises people to take the following actions when using their outdoor facilities:
• If you have been sick in the last two weeks, stay home for your health and the safety of others.
• Travel in a small group of 10 people or fewer.
• If a conservation area looks crowded or an area parking lot is full, find a less-crowded location.
• Keep a physical distance of at least six feet while visiting areas and on trails.
• Avoid popular spots where people congregate, such as scenic overlooks, fishing docks, etc.
• Pack water, soap and/or hand sanitizer.
Related Content
- Conservation areas remain open to the public
- Conservation Department Hosting Workshop for Land Owners
- Missouri Department of Conservation celebrates Arbor Day with planting trees
- MO Department of Conservation to hold free kids fishing clinic
- MO Dept. of Conservation Kids Summer Series: Water Cycle
- Four Games Remaining for Missouri Western Basketball
- Open-Face Cucumber Sandwiches
- Listening Sessions | St. Joseph Public Library
- Open House | Mosaic Life Care
- Choosing Between Private or Public Schools Can be Difficult
Scroll for more content...