Conservation areas remain open to the public

The MDC advises people to take the following actions when using their outdoor facilities:

• If you have been sick in the last two weeks, stay home for your health and the safety of others.

• Travel in a small group of 10 people or fewer.

• If a conservation area looks crowded or an area parking lot is full, find a less-crowded location.

• Keep a physical distance of at least six feet while visiting areas and on trails.

• Avoid popular spots where people congregate, such as scenic overlooks, fishing docks, etc.

• Pack water, soap and/or hand sanitizer.