Conservation areas remain open to the public

We talk with conservation education supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation TJ Peacher

Posted: May 5, 2020 8:22 PM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

The MDC advises people to take the following actions when using their outdoor facilities:

• If you have been sick in the last two weeks, stay home for your health and the safety of others.

• Travel in a small group of 10 people or fewer.

• If a conservation area looks crowded or an area parking lot is full, find a less-crowded location.

• Keep a physical distance of at least six feet while visiting areas and on trails.

• Avoid popular spots where people congregate, such as scenic overlooks, fishing docks, etc.

• Pack water, soap and/or hand sanitizer.

Strong winds were found through the area Tuesday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A wind advisory had been issued for the area and will expire at 7pm Tuesday night. Wednesday looks quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
