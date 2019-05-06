Contortionist’s Folded Egg & Chorizo Tacos

(from the movie THE INCREDIBLES)

4 eggs, beaten

2 Tbsps. Olive Oil, divided

1 ½ cups chopped russet potatoes

1/3 cup beef chorizo

¼ tsp. salt

8 corn tortillas, warmed

½ cup sour cream

2 ounces cilantro (like parsley, but with a distinctively Mexican flavor)

Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes, cook for 5 minutes.

Add chorizo, stir, breaking chorizo up with a large spoon.

Add salt, continue stirring until chorizo and potatoes cook thoroughly.

In a separate skillet, heat the other tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat Pour eggs into the skillet, gently stir until no visible liquid egg remains. Remove from heat.

Fill each warmed tortilla with the egg and potato mixture, top each with a dollop of sour cream and a sprig of cilantro.

American Egg Board recipe, prepared by Jo Manhart of the Missouri Egg Council (573)874-3138