Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Contortionist’s Folded Egg & Chorizo Tacos

Recipes by Jo Manhart Egg Lady

Posted: May. 6, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Contortionist’s Folded Egg & Chorizo Tacos

(from the movie THE INCREDIBLES)

4 eggs, beaten

2 Tbsps. Olive Oil, divided

1 ½ cups chopped russet potatoes

1/3 cup beef chorizo

¼ tsp. salt

8 corn tortillas, warmed

½ cup sour cream

2 ounces cilantro (like parsley, but with a distinctively Mexican flavor)

Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes, cook for 5 minutes.

Add chorizo, stir, breaking chorizo up with a large spoon.

Add salt, continue stirring until chorizo and potatoes cook thoroughly.

In a separate skillet, heat the other tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat Pour eggs into the skillet, gently stir until no visible liquid egg remains. Remove from heat.

Fill each warmed tortilla with the egg and potato mixture, top each with a dollop of sour cream and a sprig of cilantro.

American Egg Board recipe, prepared by Jo Manhart of the Missouri Egg Council (573)874-3138

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
The potential for more thunderstorms exists late Monday into the evening hours. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events