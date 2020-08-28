Dr. Douglas Kratt, President of the AVMA and Veterinarian, joins us to discuss your pets health in the current pandemic and how to ease them into a normal routine as you return to work.
Information and tips on your pets health during the pandemic and how to ease them into a routine as you return to work.
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 9:18 AM
Related Content
- Covid-19 and Your Pets
- Pet Preview | Friends of the Animal Shelter
- Performing Arts Association | Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
- Taking care of pets during the pandemic
- Covid-19 Scams Spreading
- Transitional Housing Amid Covid-19
- Friends of the Shelter Pet of the Week
- Friends of the Shelter Pet of the Week
- St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue Pet Adoption
- Saint Joseph Museums Adjust Amid Covid-19
Scroll for more content...