2 pkg Raspberry Jello 3oz

1/2 to 1 c sugar (1/2 to make a little tart)

1 c boiling water

Disolve jello and sugar in water:

Then add:

chopped cranberries, chopped 1 whole orange(seedless), skin and all

1 apple- fuji or pink lady, take out seeds, and chop skin and all

Add 1 c water, mix well and put in mold or serving bowl, set in refridgerator to set.

(add nuts if you like)