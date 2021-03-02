4-H Youth Specialist, Cindy Wells talks about a new class through 4-H seeking to educate young people on the risk factors to diabetes.
4-H Youth Specialist, Cindy Wells talks about a new class through 4-H seeking to educate young people on the risk factors to diabetes.
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 5:45 PM
Related Content
- Diabetes Education for Young People
- Exercise Options for Diabetics as World Diabetes Day Approaches
- Special Shoe Helps to Ease Diabetic Pain
- MERIL: Helping prepare young people with disabilities for jobs
- Students Getting Educated on New Technologies
- Educating A New Generation on Black History
- Missouri Western Hosting Traveling Map to Educate Kids on Geography
- St. Joseph Church to Hold Special Prom Night for "Very Inspiring People"
- Andrew Co. Health Department urges people to follow social distancing guidelines
Scroll for more content...