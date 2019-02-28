Clear

Downtown First hosts Hunt for the Leprechaun

Hunt for a leprechaun while exploring downtown!

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 3:08 PM

First Saturday
- Saturday, March 2
- 2 dozen participants
- Leprechaun Hunt
- Events starting at 9:00 a.m.

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
