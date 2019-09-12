Clear

Downtown church to hold PRIDE worship service

PRIDE worship is an official event of PRIDE Week.

Sep 12, 2019

PRIDE worship will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 301 N. 7th Street.

We'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs going up to the lower to middle 80s. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds.
