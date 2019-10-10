East Hills 5th Annual Shopping Extravaganza

Late this afternoon and early evening, the cold front is expected to move through the area. This will bring more rain and storm chances and some gusty winds. Temperatures are expected to crash behind this front from the 60s and 70s to the 30s and 40s. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s and with gusty northwest winds, wind chill values will be in the 20s so make sure the winter gear is out and ready to go.

