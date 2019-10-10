East Hills Shopping Center will be hosting their 5th Annual Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 am - 3 pm.
For more details, CLICK HERE.
Related Content
- East Hills 5th Annual Shopping Extravaganza
- Howliday Shopping Event
- Edward Jones: Holiday Shopping Tips
- Shopping and Traveling During the Holiday Weekend
- Rolling HIlls Library ready for kids to read this summer
- East Buchanan FFA Hosting Toy and Craft Show
- East Side Rotary Sauce is the Boss Lunch/Spaghetti Dinner
- Avoiding Identity Theft During the Holiday Shopping Season
- Loess Bluffs to Host 39th Annual Eagle Days This Weekend
- Wyatt Park Christian Hosting 27th Annual Nativity Scene
Scroll for more content...