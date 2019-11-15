Dinner Eggs, Continued: Easy Vegetable Fried Quinoa (serves 3-5) Quinoa is a ‘fairly new product” to some of us, but is an ancient ‘grain’ cultivated near the Andes in South America. High in nutrients, good hot, warm or cold.

Ingredients:

5 eggs, beaten

3 cups Quinoa (“Keen’-wa”) cooked per package directions (1 cup Quinoa and 1 cup water = 3 cups cooked Quinoa. I used “tri-color” Quinoa on TV, but regular (oatmeal colored) is just fine.

3 TBS butter, divided

1 1/2 cup frozen mixed vegetables

1 onion, coarsely chopped

Salt/pepper to taste

3 TBS Soy Sauce

2 TBS Sesame oil (or Olive or vegetable oil)

Directions:

Cook the Quinoa as directed on package, set aside.

Heat 1 TBS butter in a large skillet over medium heat, add beaten eggs, stir vigorously until scrambled, but don’t dry them out. Remove to a plate.

In the same skillet, add 1 TBS butter over medium heat; add the frozen mixed veggies and the chopped onion, cook/stir occasionally, 5-10 minutes until onions are soft. Add salt/pepper to taste.

Almost done: Turn the heat on high in this same skillet containing the veggies, put in the last 1 TBS butter, and add the Quinoa and Soy sauce, stir until combined. Continue stirring for 3-5 minutes, until the mixture is “fried” but not browned.

Last: Add the scrambled eggs and the Sesame oil (or other oil) with the other ingredients. Stir to combine. Remove from heat, serve warm.

Personal aside: I have eaten this cold, very satisfying/filling. My husband liked at, and amazingly, my finicky little old Cocker Spaniel, who will hardly eat anything, gobbles it down!

Jo Manhart, Missouri Egg Council (573)874-3138