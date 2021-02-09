La'Sherrie Tyes, a Parent Educator for the St. Joseph School District joins us to talk about recent materials sent to parents in an effort to educate their little ones for Black History Month.
La'Sherrie Tyes, a Parent Educator for the St. Joseph School District joins us to talk about recent materials sent to parents in an effort to educate their little ones for Black History Month.
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 5:57 PM
Related Content
- Educating A New Generation on Black History
- Learning History through Dolls
- Students Getting Educated on New Technologies
- Missouri Western Hosting Traveling Map to Educate Kids on Geography
- D&G Pub and Grub: Black Bean Burger
- St. Joseph Historical Society Creates Unique Way to View History
- Experts Say After Black Friday is the Best Time for Good Deals
Scroll for more content...