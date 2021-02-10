Edward Jones: Begin an Emergency Account

Clear
Chris Jones with Edward Jones talks about why it's a good idea to have an emergency fund set up instead of borrowing money from the future.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 6:02 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Thursday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week.
