Elderflower Rose Cocktail

1 oz Rosé Vodka

1 oz pink grapefruit juice

1 oz dry rosé

½ oz elderflower liqueur (more or less to taste)

A few drops of lemon juice, to taste

Ice

Mint leaf for garnish

Combine Rosé Vodka, grapefruit juice, rosé, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice in a shaker or stirring glass and add ice to fill halfway. Stir for 10 seconds, strain into a glass, and serve.