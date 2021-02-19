Clear
Entrepreneurs Enjoy a Cup of Joe for a 6th Year

Lura Landis of Lura Landis Photography joins us to discus Cup of Joe's 6th Anniversary Celebration. It will be held at the Restoration Natatorium, 117 Francis Street, 8:30 AM Wednesday February 24th.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 5:53 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 6:14 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
