Everything teriyaki

Ingredients

2 cups brown rice

5-6 oz of chicken breast

Teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, sweet teriyaki sauce , olive oil , salt , pepper

Directions-

Cook rice on stovetop. Once done add 1/4 cup of teriyaki sauce and 1 tsp of sesame oil.

Marinate chicken with sweet teriyaki sauce.Bake or grill chicken with olive oil, salt, pepper. Once done add tbsp of teriyaki sauce .

Add all ingredients together and top with parsley and sweet teriyaki sauce