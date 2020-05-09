Clear
Famous Bobblehead making waves

Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum joins us to talk about one of the most popular bobbleheads right now...and shares how it’s helping the frontline.

Posted: May 9, 2020 3:54 PM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Who has the best-selling bobblehead of all time? Here's a hint, he's a doctor new on the scene in DC. 

A sunny and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. A few scattered clouds were around the area has the afternoon started. Saturday looks like we could have a few clouds around and a chance for some late night rain.
