Fiesta Quiche with Strawberry Salsa

Ingredients:

1 prepared pie crust

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

½ to 1 cup diced red, yellow and/or green bell peppers

6 eggs

1 cup whole milk

1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chiles, drained

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place the crust in a 9-inch pie plate and flute the edges. Spread cheese evenly in bottom of piecrust. Top with peppers in an even layer.

Beat eggs and milk in medium bowl until blended. Stir in drained green chiles, salt and pepper. Carefully pour over peppers and cheese.

Bake at 375 degrees until center is almost set but jiggles slightly when dish is gently shaken and knife inserted near center comes out clean, about 30 to 40 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve with salsa.

Serves: 6

Strawberry Salsa:

1 quart fresh strawberries, chopped (about 4 cups)

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 Tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

Combine all ingredients in medium non-metal bowl. Spoon over quiche slices and serve immediately.

Submitted by:

Kim Martin

Missouri Egg Council