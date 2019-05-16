Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Fit Republic: Steak & Shrimp
Fit Republic goes upscale with a healthy steak and shrimp
Posted: May. 15, 2019 3:32 PM
Fit Republic: Steak & Shrimp
Related Content
Fit Republic: Steak & Shrimp
Fit Republic: Shrimp Salad
Steak and Shrimp Bowl
Steak and Shrimp Teriyaki Bowls
Fit Republic: Salmon & Asparagus
Skewered Shrimp
Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp Salad
Steak & Eggs
Steak Fajitas
Scroll for more content...
Article Comments
Saint Joseph
Clear
69°
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
72°
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
69°
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
69°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
70°
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Former Maysville teacher will serve no more jail time for inappropriately touching students
Farmer amputates his leg with a pocket knife to save his own life
Neighbor's security camera shows four people running from house fire where boy's body was found
Body found in burned home identified by family
Three minors charged in connection to house fire where boy's body found
Flooding cuts casino rake for city revenues
Harter family hands out first scholarships to Central High School students
Lawsuit claims former Atchison Hospital employee gave victim's personal information to alleged attacker
City debates funding for Livestock Exchange Building
Golf ball-sized hail reported in northwest Missouri Tuesday
Community Events