Food drive hoping for boat load of donations
Sink the Boat Food Drive
- March 4-9
- Hy-Vee
- Drop donations off in the boat at the store
- Distributed to area food pantries
Related Content
- Food drive hoping for boat load of donations
- Loaded Baked Sweet Potato
- Toy Drive Hopes to Provide Gifts for Children in Need this Holiday Season
- Shortage of Christmas Trees Drives Up Prices
- Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive Today
- Mosaic Life Care Hosting Blood Drive Today
- Healthy Foods That Can Help Boost Your Diet
- International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: Project Hope
- Salvation Army Still Needing Donations for Their Red Kettle Campaign
- KQ2 Miracle of Giving Blood Drive Begins Today
Scroll for more content...