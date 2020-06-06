Clear

Former Bearcat speaks out about racism in society

Lauren Omon, two-time Northwest Mo. State University MIAA Basketball Championship player is a local Mom of three, a business professional and an advocate. She's encouraging others to share their voices as well.

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 10:06 AM
Updated: Jun 6, 2020 10:16 AM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Since the death of Gerorge Floyd there have been many protests and many voices speak out about standing aganist racism and police brutality. One of those voices is two-time Northwest Missouri State University MIAA Basketball Championship player Lauren Omon. Omon is a local Mom of three, a business professional and an advocate. She's speaking out on social media encourging others to have a voice as well..KQ2's Jodie O'Brien has this one-on-one conversation with Lauren Omon.

