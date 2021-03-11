Former Riverdance Star Performs

It was a sunny and mild day across the area with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. A frontal boundary down to our south will start to lift back through the area Friday bringing rain chances back into the forecast. Friday we will see a few scattered showers mainly through the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. 50s will stick around through the weekend as rain chances increase. More moderate to heavy rain will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will continue into Monday. From Friday through Monday some areas could see 2-3 inches of rain total.

Radar Temperatures Alerts