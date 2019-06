We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.

