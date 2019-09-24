Clear

Ginger and Cranberry Punch

Recipes by Hy-Vee

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ginger & Cranberry Punch:
All you need:

1 cup frozen cranberries
1 lime
2 cups vodka
2 cups cranberry juice
1 cup ginger syrup
Club soda
Candies ginger (optional garnish)

Ginger Syrup:
4 inch piece of ginger, peeled and chopped
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups water

To make the syrup:
1. Put all ingredients in a saucepan, and simmer until sugar is dissolved, and ginger is infused for roughly 20 minutes.

2. Strain, and cool.

To make cocktail:
1. Crush frozen cranberries in large pitcher. Juice the lime, and add juice plus juiced wedges to pitcher.

2. Pour in vodka, cranberry juice, and ginger syrup, stir to combine.

3. To serve, fill glass with ice, and pour cocktail 2/3 full. Top with club soda, and garnish as desired.

