Greek Yogurt Parfait
Makes 1 Serving
Source: Adapted from the Hy-Vee Test Kitchen
Description
You can prepare these in advance in mason jars for quick, healthy breakfasts on the go.
All you need:
½ c. fresh or frozen mixed fruit
1 (6 oz) container vanilla Greek yogurt
¼ c. granola OR 1 oz (about 1/4 c.) pecans
All you do:
1.In an empty dish with lid, add fruit.
2.Add yogurt on top of the fruit.
3.Sprinkle with nuts or granola on top.
4.Cover and store in the refrigerator overnight.
