Greek Yogurt Parfait

Makes 1 Serving

Source: Adapted from the Hy-Vee Test Kitchen

Description

You can prepare these in advance in mason jars for quick, healthy breakfasts on the go.

All you need:

½ c. fresh or frozen mixed fruit

1 (6 oz) container vanilla Greek yogurt

¼ c. granola OR 1 oz (about 1/4 c.) pecans

All you do:

1.In an empty dish with lid, add fruit.

2.Add yogurt on top of the fruit.

3.Sprinkle with nuts or granola on top.

4.Cover and store in the refrigerator overnight.