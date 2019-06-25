Clear
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Recipes by Hy-Vee

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Greek Yogurt Parfait
Makes 1 Serving

Source: Adapted from the Hy-Vee Test Kitchen

Description

You can prepare these in advance in mason jars for quick, healthy breakfasts on the go.

All you need:

½ c. fresh or frozen mixed fruit

1 (6 oz) container vanilla Greek yogurt

¼ c. granola OR 1 oz (about 1/4 c.) pecans

All you do:

1.In an empty dish with lid, add fruit.

2.Add yogurt on top of the fruit.

3.Sprinkle with nuts or granola on top.

4.Cover and store in the refrigerator overnight.

