Loss of a Spouse | Grief Share Program

Mary Noel-Owens and Linda Midyett joins us to talk about opportunities to come and share your grief and heal with others in the community.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 9:02 AM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:02 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

The Loss of a Spouse Seminar will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6PM at Brookdale Church located on 203 South 31st Street in St. Joseph. 

After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
