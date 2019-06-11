Clear

Ground Turkey Bowl

Healthy Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ground turkey bowl

Ingredients

1 cup rice

2 cups ground turkey

1 cup of corn

1 cup of rotel

1 cup of beans

Tbsp of chipotle spread dip , salt pepper , fajita seasoning

Directions

Cook ground turkey with fajita seasoning salt and pepper

Cook beans corn rotel on a pot. You Can add all ingredients together if needed.

Cook rice and all items together and top with sauce

