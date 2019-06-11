Ground turkey bowl
Ingredients
1 cup rice
2 cups ground turkey
1 cup of corn
1 cup of rotel
1 cup of beans
Tbsp of chipotle spread dip , salt pepper , fajita seasoning
Directions
Cook ground turkey with fajita seasoning salt and pepper
Cook beans corn rotel on a pot. You Can add all ingredients together if needed.
Cook rice and all items together and top with sauce
