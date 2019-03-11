HERSHEY AND EGG FLUFF

Full recipe (makes enough for 12-16 or more) Half-recipe as made on TV

6 eggs, well beaten 3 eggs, well beaten

½ cup sugar ¼ cup sugar

10 Hershey bars, regular size 5 Hershey bars, regular size

2 TBS water 1 TBS water

3 ½ cups of whipping cream *(see note in method) 1 ¾ or 2 cups of whipping cream *(or see note)

1 cup pecans ½ cup pecans

1 box vanilla wafers, broken in half, not crushed ½ box vanilla wafers, broken in half

Method:

Break Hershey bars into rectangles where scored, and put into a heavy-bottomed larger saucepan. Stir in the eggs with sugar and water and turn heat under pan on medium to melt the chocolate. Stir, stir, stir so that the chocolate doesn’t stick to bottom of pan. Cook and stir until completely smooth, probably 4 minutes. Set off heat and . . .

Whip the cream until stiff but not turning into ‘butter’! *(could use a large carton of whipped cream-like product if desired). Gently fold the whipped cream AND the broken wafers and pecans into the chocolate/egg mixture until no more dark chocolate streaks appear, don’t beat it up, you’ll lose the ‘fluffyness”.

Scrape into one or two or three of your best-looking dessert bowls, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours or overnight. The Fluff will be pudding-like when thoroughly chilled.

This recipe was served years ago at the wedding rehearsal dinner of a woman in Columbia; when her kids come back home, they all want her to make it for them. At the time of her wedding, Hershey bars were a nickel each, and eggs were 60 cents/dozen. Now Hershey bars are $.89 cents each, and I buy eggs at a well-known box store at $3.30 for 60 eggs, or $.66/dozen.

