Holiday Cocktails

The Cham Cham

All you need:

1/2 ounce of Chambord

4-5 ounces Champagne

All you do:

1. Pour Chambord into champagne flute.

2. Top with champagne

3. Garnish with seasonal berries

The French 75

All you need

1 ounce gin

1/4 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce lemon juice

2 ounces champagne

All you do:

1. Combine gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice in cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Shake vigorously, and strain into champagne flute.

3. Top with champagne.

4. Garnish with lemon twist