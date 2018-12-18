Clear

Holiday Cocktails

Recipes from Wine and Spirits @ Hy-Vee

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

The Cham Cham

All you need:
1/2 ounce of Chambord
4-5 ounces Champagne

All you do:
1. Pour Chambord into champagne flute.
2. Top with champagne
3. Garnish with seasonal berries

The French 75

All you need

1 ounce gin
1/4 ounce simple syrup
1/2 ounce lemon juice
2 ounces champagne

All you do:
1. Combine gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice in cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Shake vigorously, and strain into champagne flute.
3. Top with champagne.

4. Garnish with lemon twist

