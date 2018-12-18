Holiday Cocktails

The Cham Cham
All you need:
1/2 ounce of Chambord
4-5 ounces Champagne
All you do:
1. Pour Chambord into champagne flute.
2. Top with champagne
3. Garnish with seasonal berries
The French 75
All you need
1 ounce gin
1/4 ounce simple syrup
1/2 ounce lemon juice
2 ounces champagne
All you do:
1. Combine gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice in cocktail shaker with ice.
2. Shake vigorously, and strain into champagne flute.
3. Top with champagne.
4. Garnish with lemon twist
