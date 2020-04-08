Clear
Virtual Services for Holy Week

Local Pastor and Author Derek Vreeland joins us to talk about how people of faith are adjusting to Coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 7:46 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 8:26 PM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

How is social distancing affecting Holy Week? Are families adjusting their lives of faith to a new normal? Pastor and Author Derek Vreeland speaks candidly about ministry during a pandemic. 

