How To Make a Quiche (“keesh”)

A quiche is a pie that you have for supper (or b’fast or lunch), not for dessert.

First, you’ll need a 9” “deep dish”pie shell, purchased or home-made. The frozen ones are great. Once you have acquired your pie shell. . .

Mix together in a medium bowl . . .

4 or 5 eggs (as the egg lady, I prefer you use 5, but if you only have 4, you’ll never know the difference)

1.5 cups of “half and half” (whole milk or canned evaporated milk works, lo-fat or skim, not so good)

Salt/pepper to taste, set aside (don’t forget, “salt is flavor”)

Now put the empty pie shell in front of you, and put something like this into it, spreading the ‘filling’ around:

Grated cheese, about ¾ - ½ cup

Fresh or frozen spinach, about a cup. (If using frozen spinach, thaw, and SQUEEZE, SQUEEZE out all the liquid.)

Pour the eggs/half-half mixture over the top of the cheese/spinach in the shell.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes, until the center is ‘set’.

That’s the minimum for filling the shell, I’d say, but once you get to making quiches, you can be creative by adding diced cooked potatoes, crumbled cooked sausage, bacon or ham, peas, green onion, or sliced regular onion, a crushed garlic clove, green beans (cooked), sweet fresh red/green/yellow peppers and/ or tomatoes, thin-sliced, black olives . . . In other words, anything in your ‘fridge you might need to use before it becomes unusable.

While having all this fun though, remember that a quiche is a ‘custard’ and you don’t want to stuff it so full of things that you no longer have a wonderful, yellow, firm slice of pie . . . I mean quiche.

Once you bake it, or even before you bake it, you can freeze for later. If freezing it after baking, of course let it cool before putting into the freezer. If freezing w/o baking first, be sure to let it thaw completely before baking