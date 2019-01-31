Clear
How to Make Ricotta Cheese

Recipes by Jeremy Elliott @ Marco Polo Restaurant

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

1) slowly bring 2qt whole milk , 1cup heavy cream, half a tsp of salt to a rolling boil in a heavy pot over medium heat stirring often to prevent scorching.

2) add 3tbl spoons of of fresh lemon juice and reduce the heat to a low simmer and stir until the mixture curdles (about a min or two)

3) pour the mixture into a cheese cloth lined sieve and let it drain until the ricotta is your desired consistency.

4) discard the drained liquid and enjoy. ricotta will keep for several days if covered and refrigerated.

