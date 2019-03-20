Clear
Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants holds awareness forum on implicit bias

Forum will address how stereotypes can affect our understanding of various cultures.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:25 AM

Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants holds awareness forum on implicit bias

Awareness Forum
- Tuesday, March 19
- 7:00 p.m.
- St. Francis Xavier
- 2613 Penn St.

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear after Tuesday's rain. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.
