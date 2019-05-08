Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants to hold prayer service
- Tuesday, May 7
- 7:00 p.m.
- Temple Adath Joseph
- 102 N. 7th St.
- Keynote: Rabbi Javier Cattapan
Related Content
- Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants to hold prayer service
- Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants holds awareness forum on implicit bias
- St. Joseph Youth Alliance to hold Bunk Bed Big Build
- Kelly Services Holding Job Fair
- St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit
- MERIL Offers Services for Residents with Disabilities
- United Way to hold KinderClub Boot Camp
- Turning Point Church Holding Holiday Event for Grieving Families
- Local law enforcement to hold Citizens Police Academy
- Zion United Church of Christ to hold cooking classes
Scroll for more content...