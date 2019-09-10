Lemonade Cookies

Makes about fifty-five 2 ½” cookies

Ingredients:

1 stick butter and 1 stick margarine (Butter for flavor, and Margarine so they won’t flatten out so much)

1 c. sugar

2 eggs, plus 2 hard-cooked egg yolks which have been pushed through a sieve* to finely crumble them

3 c. flour

1 tsp. soda

½ cup (thawed) frozen lemonade concentrate (do not dilute)

Method:

Cream butter and sugar, add the whole eggs and the sieved yolks. Sift flour and soda together (or stir thoroughly) and add to the creamed mixture along with the ½ cup of lemonade concentrate.

Scoop by spoonfulls onto lightly-greased cookie sheets, or line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Bake at 400 degrees for about 8-11 minutes, try to avoid having bottom of cookies turn brown.

Brush cookies while warm with leftover lemonade concentrate, then sprinkle with sugar. Since most frozen lemonade is now in larger cans, you’ll have some leftover, make lemonade!

*Note: This recipe works fine without the hard-cooked sieved yoks, but they add tenderness, flavor and of course nutrition! European cooks often add hard-cooked, sieved yolks to almost every baked product, and I decided to try it.

Jo Manhart, Missouri Egg Council (574)874-3138