Lions Club hosting 66th annual Pancake Days this weekend
- Friday-Sunday March 1-3
- 7:00am-7:00pm: Friday & Saturday
- 7:00am-2:00pm: Sunday
- Knights of Columbus
1205 N. 49th Terrace
- Tickets: $7, 3 and under free
Related Content
- Lions Club hosting 66th annual Pancake Days this weekend
- Summer Pancakes
- Loess Bluffs to Host 39th Annual Eagle Days This Weekend
- Wyatt Park Christian Hosting 27th Annual Nativity Scene
- Pony Express Museum Hosting Family Day
- Pony Express Museum hosts free family day
- The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- Friends of the Animal Shelter to Host 4th Annual Paws 5K Run/Walk
- Noyes Home Hosting Christmas Open House
- Union Star Hosting "Jingle and Mingle"
Scroll for more content...