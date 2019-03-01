Clear
Lions Club hosting 66th annual Pancake Days this weekend

Host Lions Clubs will be serving up hot pancakes, sausage, and drinks. Proceeds will go toward the Lion's mission for sight research, area charities, and eye glasses for those in need in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:29 AM

- Friday-Sunday March 1-3
- 7:00am-7:00pm: Friday & Saturday
- 7:00am-2:00pm: Sunday
- Knights of Columbus
   1205 N. 49th Terrace
- Tickets: $7, 3 and under free

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
