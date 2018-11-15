Loaded Baked Sweet Potato

Rub whole sweet potato with vegetable oil
~ Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour
~ when done baking cut sweet potato down the middle being cautious not to cut completely through
~ stuff a small handful of marshmallows into cooked sweet potato
~ pour 1-2 tablespoons of caramel sauce over marshmallows
~ put another small handful of marshmallows over the top
~ put back in oven (set on broil) for 2-3 minutes or until tops of marshmallows are browned
CARAMEL SAUCE
1 pound butter
1 pound dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
½ cup honey
½ cup water
~melt butter in saucepan, mix in all other ingredients, bring to boil, cook for 3 minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool at least 15 minutes before use.
