Loaded Baked Sweet Potato

Rub whole sweet potato with vegetable oil

~ Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour

~ when done baking cut sweet potato down the middle being cautious not to cut completely through

~ stuff a small handful of marshmallows into cooked sweet potato

~ pour 1-2 tablespoons of caramel sauce over marshmallows

~ put another small handful of marshmallows over the top

~ put back in oven (set on broil) for 2-3 minutes or until tops of marshmallows are browned

CARAMEL SAUCE

1 pound butter

1 pound dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

½ cup honey

½ cup water

~melt butter in saucepan, mix in all other ingredients, bring to boil, cook for 3 minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool at least 15 minutes before use.