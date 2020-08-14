Clear

Local Author Re-Publishes Book

Michael Jasper is known as a local activist, however he is also a published author. KQ2 speaks with him about the new addition he is releasing.

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 5:44 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2020 6:08 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

St. Joseph activist Michael Jasper re-publishes his book, "The Chosen".

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms as we head into Saturday morning. Today temperatures will rise into the upper 80s but it will feel like close to 100 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories