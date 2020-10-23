Local author Alan Delahay joins Jodie to discuss the release of his novel The Legend of Eloh and some of the challenges he faced while bringing this story to life
Local author Alan Delahay joins Jodie to discuss the release of his first novel The Legend of Eloh and some of the challenges he faced while bringing this story to life
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 3:38 PM
Related Content
- Local Author Releases First Novel
- Local Author Re-Publishes Book
- Local Author Discusses Book About Overcoming an Injury
- Journey to Become a Successful Author
- Interactive Author and Musician Coming to St. Joseph
- Local Funerals Despite Covid
- Honoring two local nurses
- Local Venue Hosts Spring Bridal Fair
- Local call center deemed essential during crisis
- Local Organization Looks to Protect Habitats for Wildlife
Scroll for more content...