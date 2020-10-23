Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local Author Releases First Novel

Local author Alan Delahay joins Jodie to discuss the release of his first novel The Legend of Eloh and some of the challenges he faced while bringing this story to life

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Local author Alan Delahay joins Jodie to discuss the release of his novel The Legend of Eloh and some of the challenges he faced while bringing this story to life

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
A strong cold front has made its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a lot of clouds across the area. Friday night and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain and maybe some snow. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories