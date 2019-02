Local law enforcement to hold Citizens Police Academy

Joint Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy

- St. Joseph Police Department

- Buchanan County Sheriff's Department

- March 26 to May 14, 2019

- Tuesdays 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

- Contact: Sgt. Roy Hoskins

(816) 236-1473

royhoskins@stjoemo.org

- Applications must be picked up in City Police lobby and returned by March 15