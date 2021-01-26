Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MERIL Assisting the Community

MERIL's Lauren Lynch joins us to talk about technology that can assist those who need it most.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 6:11 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

MERIL's Lauren Lynch joins us to talk about technology that can assist those who need it most.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Clarinda
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Falls City
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories