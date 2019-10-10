Clear

MERIL Halloween Bash

MERIL is hosting a Halloween Bash! at our St. Joseph office (4420 S. 40th St.) on Thursday, October 17 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

